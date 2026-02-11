U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits JSCG-P in Panama

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, the Deputy Commanding General from U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command exits a UH-60 Black Hawk at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Feb. 10, 2026. The visit supports senior leader engagement and provides oversight of security cooperation activities conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government to strengthen bilateral cooperation and regional readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|02.10.2026
|02.13.2026 11:55
|9521232
|260210-A-CM201-1053
|6240x4160
|2.21 MB
|PA
|1
|0
