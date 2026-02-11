U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits JSCG-P in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, the Deputy Commanding General from the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command speaks with newly arrived personnel at Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama headquarters, Panama, Feb. 10, 2026, prior to his departure. The visit from the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command leadership focused on senior leader coordination and oversight of security cooperation activities conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government to strengthen bilateral cooperation and regional readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)