Fort Hood and III Armored Corps leadership pose for a picture with the Fort Hood Good Neighbors during the Fort Hood Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony Feb. 5, 2026, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. The installation welcomed 10 new Good Neighbors. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Darling, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9521133
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-JG090-9064
|Resolution:
|8057x2515
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
III Armored Corps, Fort Hood welcome 10 community leaders as 2026 Good Neighbors
No keywords found.