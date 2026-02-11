(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Scott Darling 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hood and III Armored Corps leadership pose for a picture with the Fort Hood Good Neighbors during the Fort Hood Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony Feb. 5, 2026, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. The installation welcomed 10 new Good Neighbors. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Darling, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9521133
    VIRIN: 260205-A-JG090-9064
    Resolution: 8057x2515
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony
    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

    III Armored Corps, Fort Hood welcome 10 community leaders as 2026 Good Neighbors

