2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Hood and III Armored Corps leadership pose for a picture with the Fort Hood Good Neighbors during the Fort Hood Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony Feb. 5, 2026, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. The installation welcomed 10 new Good Neighbors. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Darling, Fort Hood Public Affairs)