2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, Fort Hood and III Armored Corps commanding general, helps Retired Col. Todd Fox, former Fort Hood garrison commander and current president of First Heroes National Bank, put on his new Good Neighbor jacket during the Good Neighbor Induction

Ceremony Feb. 5, 2026, at III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Darling, Fort Hood Public Affairs)