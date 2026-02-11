(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Scott Darling 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, Fort Hood and III Armored Corps commanding general, helps Retired Col. Todd Fox, former Fort Hood garrison commander and current president of First Heroes National Bank, put on his new Good Neighbor jacket during the Good Neighbor Induction
    Ceremony Feb. 5, 2026, at III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Darling, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026
    VIRIN: 260205-A-JG090-5418
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony
    2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony

    III Armored Corps, Fort Hood welcome 10 community leaders as 2026 Good Neighbors

    AMC, IMCOM, III Armored Corps, Fort Hood, USAG-Fort Hood, Good Neighbor

