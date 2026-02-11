III Armored Corps, Fort Hood welcome 10 community leaders as 2026 Good Neighbors

Photo By Scott Darling | Fort Hood and III Armored Corps leadership pose for a picture with the Fort Hood Good Neighbors during the Fort Hood Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony Feb. 5, 2026, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. The installation welcomed 10 new Good Neighbors. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Darling, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — III Armored Corps and Fort Hood honored 10 Central Texas community leaders Feb. 5 during the 2026 Good Neighbor Induction Ceremony at III Armored Corps headquarters.

The newest inductees joined 78 others recognized during the past 30 years through the Fort Hood Good Neighbor program, which formally acknowledges civilians who enhance quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

“Since 1996, we’ve recognized special members of our community with the title of Good Neighbor,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general. “It formally recognizes outstanding leaders who have enhanced the quality of life for our Soldiers and families here at Fort Hood.”

This year’s inductees are: retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Cox; Dr. Michele Carter, chancellor of Central Texas College; retired Col. Todd Fox, former Fort Hood garrison commander and current president of First Heroes National Bank; Dr. Elizabeth Garza, a family medicine physician; Fernando Fernandez, vice president of Military Banking at First Heroes National Bank; Abdul Subhani, president and CEO of CenTex Technologies; Dr. Linda Angel-Watford, president and CEO of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas; Willie Keller, post commander of Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209; Kathy Gilmore, former Killeen city councilwoman and mayor pro tem; and retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Alan Wedding, military transition liaison for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

Dr. Richard Rhodes, president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, was also selected and will receive his Good Neighbor jacket at a later date.

According to U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood Commander Col. Mark McClellan, each inductee was nominated by a unit commander or fellow Good Neighbor who witnessed their contributions firsthand.

“Each of today’s inductees was nominated by someone who saw the difference their support made through mentoring, advocacy, volunteering or simply showing up when it mattered most,” McClellan explained. “From those nominations, the commanding general selected individuals whose commitment exemplifies what it means to be a Good Neighbor.”

McClellan emphasized the program recognizes civilians who serve the installation voluntarily and often without recognition.

“These men and women give their time, energy and talents in support of Soldiers and families, often quietly and selflessly,” he said. “Your actions strengthen readiness in ways that cannot always be measured, but are deeply felt.”

Admiral echoed that sentiment, noting being a Good Neighbor extends beyond proximity to the installation.

“It means understanding the unique rhythm of our lives — having patience when training exercises run into the night and welcoming military families into your schools, churches and neighborhoods, knowing they may only be here a few years,” he said. “The strength of III Armored Corps is not measured solely in tanks and helicopters. The true source of our power is our people — and their resilience is directly linked to the support of our surrounding communities.”

That partnership, Admiral added, ensures Soldiers can focus on their missions and deployments, confident their families are supported at home in Central Texas.

Among this year’s inductees, Fox said the recognition represents an opportunity to continue serving Fort Hood beyond his military career.

“It is just a great opportunity to continue to serve this community,” Fox said. “When you’re on active duty, you really benefit from the quality of the relationship we enjoy with our local community. After you retire, it’s your turn to strengthen that relationship where you can.”

Fox noted Fort Hood’s program stands out across the Army.

“Some installations have similar programs, but none are as strong as this one,” he said.

In his civilian role, Fox said he remains focused on preserving and growing Fort Hood’s military mission while improving quality of life for Soldiers and families through job creation, education initiatives and transition support for veterans.

For Carter, the Good Neighbor induction was deeply personal.

“It’s very humbling,” she said. “This is a full-circle moment for me.”

Carter, an Army brat whose father served two tours in Vietnam, now leads Central Texas College in supporting military-connected students worldwide. Her husband is a retired Airman, and her daughter currently serves in the Air Force.

“I understand the importance of community support for families, especially while Soldiers and Airmen are deployed,” she said. “Having the opportunity to give back and pay it forward in my current role is priceless.”

Admiral expressed gratitude to the newest inductees.

“While we officially bring you into the fold today, the truth is you’ve been our partners, our advocates and our friends for a long time,” he said. “Fort Hood does not stand apart from its community — we are a part of it.”