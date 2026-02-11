(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783)

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Tugboats guide USS Minnesota (SSN783) to the pier as the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine returns to Naval Submarine Base New London in Gorton, Connecticut, following a regularly schedule deployment in November 2021.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9521118
    VIRIN: 260213-N-N0148-1003
    Resolution: 2726x1524
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    Toebbe arrest
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783)
    Diana &amp; Jonathan Toebbe

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Office of Special Projects: Protecting the Navy’s Nuclear Superiority from Spies

