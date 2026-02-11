Tugboats guide USS Minnesota (SSN783) to the pier as the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine returns to Naval Submarine Base New London in Gorton, Connecticut, following a regularly schedule deployment in November 2021.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9521118
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-N0148-1003
|Resolution:
|2726x1524
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Office of Special Projects: Protecting the Navy’s Nuclear Superiority from Spies
No keywords found.