    Toebbe arrest [Image 1 of 3]

    Toebbe arrest

    10.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    On Oct. 9, 2021, Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent John Nocella, left, and an FBI Special Agent arrest Jonathan Toebbe after he places a SD card containing restricted data related to submarine nuclear reactors at a pre-arranged “dead drop” at a location in West Virginia.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9521116
    VIRIN: 260213-N-N0148-1002
    Resolution: 1025x746
    Size: 825.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

