Jonathan and Diana Toebbe plead guilty to conspiracy to communicate restricted data, information relating to naval reactors, in August 2022. In November 2022, Jonathan is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison while Diana is sentenced to more than 21 years.
Office of Special Projects: Protecting the Navy’s Nuclear Superiority from Spies
