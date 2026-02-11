(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949 [Image 5 of 8]

    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A road located near a farm in Holt County, Nebraska that was cleared during the winter storms of 1948-49. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers led Operation SNOWBOUND alongside the Army and Air Force to clear more than 115,000 miles of roads, reconnect nearly 244,000 people, and deliver food and hay to 3.5 million animals during Blizzard of 1949 emergency response operations. (Image courtesy of the Nebraska State Historical Society)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:17
    Photo ID: 9521052
    VIRIN: 260211-A-A5041-1015
    Resolution: 4295x2476
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949

    Blizzard of 1949, Disaster Relief, Operation Snowbound, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

