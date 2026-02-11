(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    An Army bulldozer clearing snow from a road near Pierre, South Dakota following the Blizzard of 1949. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers led Operation SNOWBOUND alongside the Army and Air Force to clear more than 115,000 miles of roads, reconnect nearly 244,000 people and deliver food and hay to 3.5 million animals (Photo courtesy of the State Archives of the South Dakota State Historical Society)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:17
    Photo ID: 9521050
    VIRIN: 260211-A-A5041-1014
    Resolution: 5688x4532
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949
    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery