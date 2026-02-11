Blast from the past: Omaha District supports emergency response in Blizzard of 1949

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Men deliver bread by airplane during the Blizzard of 1949. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers led Operation SNOWBOUND alongside the U.S. Army and Air Force to clear more than 115,000 miles of roads, reconnect nearly 244,000 people and deliver food and hay to 3.5 million animals. (Image courtesy of the Nebraska State Historical Society)