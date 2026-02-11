Date Taken: 02.06.2026 Date Posted: 02.13.2026 04:24 Photo ID: 9520941 VIRIN: 260206-A-QG562-1009 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.73 MB Location: MILAN, IT

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.