    2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics [Image 8 of 9]

    2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics

    MILAN, ITALY

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    The Olympic rings are raised Feb. 6 during the opening ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9520940
    VIRIN: 260206-A-QG562-1008
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 663.2 KB
    Location: MILAN, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

