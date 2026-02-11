(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics [Image 3 of 9]

    2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics

    MILAN, ITALY

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Three of the five colors of the Olympic rings are shown during the Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9520926
    VIRIN: 260206-A-QG562-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: MILAN, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Opening Ceremonies for Winter Olympics [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Milan2026

