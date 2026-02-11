Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Casey Garcia, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Thomas Frandson bend a sensor bracket aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 3, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Tross)