Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate Fireman Eliakim Ogutu reads the resistance on a motor aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 3, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Tross)