Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Maintenance

U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman Fireman Kalie Wood uses a lathe to fabricate a locking screw aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 3, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Tross)