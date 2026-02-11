(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Maintenance

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Hannah Tross 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman Fireman Kalie Wood uses a lathe to fabricate a locking screw aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 3, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Tross)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 02:26
    Photo ID: 9520896
    VIRIN: 260203-N-XM644-1289
    Resolution: 3828x5742
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Hannah Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABECSG
    ABECSG2526

