380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing secure a deconstructed fuel bladder to a forklift at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 16, 2026. Airmen cut the large fuel bladder into smaller sections and cleared them of fuel before rolling them up for disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)