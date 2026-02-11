(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wrings fuel from absorbent pads at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 16, 2026. For their safety, Airmen donned various levels of personal protective equipment while working with the fuel and loading the bladders onto a forklift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9520892
    VIRIN: 260116-F-AL288-1091
    Resolution: 4567x3262
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction
    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction
    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction
    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction
    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuels
    teamwork
    fuel bladder
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery