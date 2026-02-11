A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wrings fuel from absorbent pads at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 16, 2026. For their safety, Airmen donned various levels of personal protective equipment while working with the fuel and loading the bladders onto a forklift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9520892
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-AL288-1091
|Resolution:
|4567x3262
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.