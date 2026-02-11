380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wrings fuel from absorbent pads at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 16, 2026. For their safety, Airmen donned various levels of personal protective equipment while working with the fuel and loading the bladders onto a forklift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)