380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wring fuel from highly absorbent pads at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 16, 2026. Fully deconstructing the bladders was a team effort that required Airmen to remove residual fuel, cut it into smaller sections, roll the pieces up and secure them to a forklift for transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)