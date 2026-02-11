(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction [Image 3 of 5]

    380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wring fuel from highly absorbent pads at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 16, 2026. Fully deconstructing the bladders was a team effort that required Airmen to remove residual fuel, cut it into smaller sections, roll the pieces up and secure them to a forklift for transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9520891
    VIRIN: 260116-F-AL288-1082
    Resolution: 4516x3226
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW fuel bladder deconstruction [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels
    teamwork
    fuel bladder
    deployment

