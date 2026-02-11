Date Taken: 02.12.2026 Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:22 Photo ID: 9520207 VIRIN: 260212-A-JC790-3131 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 361.78 KB Location: TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.