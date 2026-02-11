(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Public Health and Nursing Department is urging Fort Hood and Central Texas residents to take extra precautions amid growing measles outbreak.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9520203
    VIRIN: 260212-A-JC790-8356
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 274.54 KB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks
    Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #armymedicine
    #defensehealthagency
    #wearecrdamc
    #medicalreadinesscommandwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery