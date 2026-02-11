Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Public Health and Nursing Department is urging Fort Hood and Central Texas residents to take extra precautions amid growing measles outbreak.
Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks
