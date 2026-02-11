Central Texas Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Growing Measles Outbreaks

A single case of measles can sideline a Soldier, disrupt a unit, and compromise mission readiness. In today’s interconnected work, vaccination against highly contagious diseases like measles isn’t just a personal health decision; it is a combat readiness imperative. As measles cases continue to increase across the United States Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Public Health and Nursing Department is urging Fort Hood and Central Texas residents to take extra precautions when traveling — especially to areas experiencing active measles outbreaks — and to ensure they are up to date on recommended vaccinations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 733 confirmed measles cases reported so far in 2026, with cases reported in at least 20 states including Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and others. The majority of these cases are associated with outbreaks that began in 2025. One of the largest outbreaks currently is in South Carolina’s, where health officials report 933 confirmed cases. In that outbreak, most people infected are unvaccinated, and hundreds of contacts are under quarantine as health departments work to limit the spread, the CDC reports. Measles is highly contagious — so much so that someone with measles can spread the virus to others before symptoms are obvious, and measles virus particles can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room. Typical symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a characteristic rash. Severe complications can occur, especially in young children, adults over age 20, pregnant individuals, and people with weakened immune systems. “It’s very important to consider the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as it’s the most effective protection against measles, especially for our younger population and other high-risk groups,” said Yesenia Montoya, communicable disease lead and registered nurse, Army Public Health, CRDAMC. The CDC recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine: the first at 12–15 months of age and the second at 4–6 years old. One dose of MMR is about 93 % effective at preventing measles, and two doses increase that protection to around 97 %. Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status or who have not received both doses are encouraged to speak with a healthcare provider — especially before traveling. Infants too young to be fully vaccinated, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease and depend on community immunity for protection. “Travelers should check current outbreak information, practice good hygiene, monitor for symptoms after travel, and seek medical care promptly if symptoms develop,” added Montoya. “Taking preventive steps now can help protect individuals, families, and the broader community from the spread of this preventable disease.” If you are concerned about possible exposure or want to ensure you and your loved ones are up to date on vaccines, contact your healthcare provider by phone, use the patient portal at http://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil, or call patient appointment service at 254-288-8888. If you have measles or suspect exposure, share this information with your health care team when making appointments. To reduce the chance of spreading measles, wear a mask before entering a health care facility. For more information about measles, travel recommendations, or vaccination guidance, residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or local public health department. You can also call the Nurse Advice Line, 24/7: 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273), option 1. Ensuring every Soldier and their family are protected against measles preserves the strength of the formation, safeguards communities, and keeps the Army ready to fight. -30-