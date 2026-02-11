I MEF Deputy Commanding General Recognizes Marines for Performance in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael R. Nakonieczny, deputy commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, left, presents a challenge coin to Lance Cpl. Jacob Post, a percussion instrumentalist with the 1st Marine Division Band, during a coin presentation and recognition ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 30 Marines and Sailors for their hard work and dedication during the preparation and execution of the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration and Beach Bash held Oct. 18, 2025. Post was recognized for his outstanding performance with the 1st MARDIV Brass Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck)