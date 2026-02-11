I MEF Deputy Commanding General Recognizes Marines for Performance in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, command master chief, I Marine Expeditionary Force, left, presents a challenge coin to Marine Corps Sgt. Roberto Chaveznajar, a network administrator, 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, during a coin presentation and recognition ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 30 Marines and Sailors for their hard work and dedication during the preparation and execution of the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration and Beach Bash held Oct. 18, 2025. Chaveznajar was recognized for establishing network services aboard the USS Boxer (LHD 4), which enabled effective command and control from ship to shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck)