    I MEF Deputy Commanding General Recognizes Marines for Performance in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 5 of 9]

    I MEF Deputy Commanding General Recognizes Marines for Performance in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, command master chief, I Marine Expeditionary Force, left, presents a challenge coin to a Marine during a coin presentation and recognition ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 30 Marines and Sailors for their hard work and dedication during the preparation and execution of the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration and Beach Bash held Oct. 18, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:53
    Photo ID: 9519912
    VIRIN: 260211-M-VM027-1039
    Resolution: 6086x4057
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Deputy Commanding General Recognizes Marines for Performance in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    1st Marine Division
    Challenge Coin
    Ceremony
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

