    Anchor Maintenance

    Anchor Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maddix Almeyda 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors flank the anchor chain of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 10, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9519913
    VIRIN: 260210-N-ND136-2425
    Resolution: 4996x3569
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchor Maintenance, by SN Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

