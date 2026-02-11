SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors flank the anchor chain of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 10, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9519907
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-ND136-2241
|Resolution:
|6784x3816
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Anchor Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SN Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.