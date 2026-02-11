Tip of the Digital Spear at the Network and Security Operations Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Christopher Griffeth, left, a Florida native and cyberspace environment coordinator with 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, and 1st Lt. Patrick McDonald, a Michigan native and defensive cyberspace operations officer-in-charge with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinate current operations in the Network and Security Operations Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. 9th Comm Bn. and 1st Net Bn. are piloting integrated network and security operations to enhance teamwork across communications and defensive cyber personnel assigned to the Fleet Marine Forces and Service cyber component. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)