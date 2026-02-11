Tip of the Digital Spear at the Network and Security Operations Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devin Cooper, left, a Texas native and data systems administrator, and Sgt. Dalton Farrell, a Michigan native and defensive cyberspace operator, both with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, discuss operations in the Network and Security Operations Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. 9th Comm Bn. and 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, are piloting integrated network and security operations to enhance teamwork across communications and defensive cyber personnel assigned to the Fleet Marine Forces and Service cyber component. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)