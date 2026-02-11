Tip of the Digital Spear at the Network and Security Operations Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jared Haynie, right, a California native and operations officer, and 2nd Lt. Max Mora, center, an Arizona native and network operations officer-in-charge, discuss current operations with 2nd Lt. Hubert Lange, a Texas native and watch officer, all with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, in the Network and Security Operations Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. 9th Comm Bn. and 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, are piloting integrated network and security operations to enhance teamwork across communications and defensive cyber personnel assigned to the Fleet Marine Forces and Service cyber component. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)