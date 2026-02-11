(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tip of the Digital Spear at the Network and Security Operations Center [Image 6 of 8]

    Tip of the Digital Spear at the Network and Security Operations Center

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Potter    

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jared Haynie, right, a California native and operations officer, and 2nd Lt. Max Mora, center, an Arizona native and network operations officer-in-charge, discuss current operations with 2nd Lt. Hubert Lange, a Texas native and watch officer, all with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, in the Network and Security Operations Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. 9th Comm Bn. and 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, are piloting integrated network and security operations to enhance teamwork across communications and defensive cyber personnel assigned to the Fleet Marine Forces and Service cyber component. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 13:08
    Photo ID: 9519572
    VIRIN: 260204-M-TZ536-1054
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tip of the Digital Spear at the Network and Security Operations Center [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Network Defense
    9th Comm BN
    I MIG
    Communications
    Cyberspace

