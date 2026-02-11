(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    157th Winter Operations [Image 1 of 16]

    157th Winter Operations

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgts. Eric Low, a biomedical equipment specialist and Meghan O'Regan, an aerospace medical technician, with the 157th Medical Group, finish their morning shift as snow team augmentees Feb. 11, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen work 12-hour shifts around the clock and learn to use the heavy machinery that has been in service since the 1990s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9519468
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-TW741-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Winter Operations [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Snow
    Winter
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Air National Guard

