157th Winter Operations

Master Sgts. Eric Low, a biomedical equipment specialist and Meghan O'Regan, an aerospace medical technician, with the 157th Medical Group, finish their morning shift as snow team augmentees Feb. 11, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen work 12-hour shifts around the clock and learn to use the heavy machinery that has been in service since the 1990s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)