157th Winter Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The snow team sands the flight line before a KC-46 Pegasus prepares to taxi Feb. 11, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Active-duty, Guard, and civilian teammates work side by side with maintainers to plow, clear and sand the base with approved materials so equipment can move and sorties can launch without delay. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)