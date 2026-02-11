(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    157th Winter Operations [Image 11 of 16]

    157th Winter Operations

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The snow team sands the flight line before a KC-46 Pegasus prepares to taxi Feb. 11, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Active-duty, Guard, and civilian teammates work side by side with maintainers to plow, clear and sand the base with approved materials so equipment can move and sorties can launch without delay. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9519424
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-TW741-1066
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Winter Operations [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Snow
    Winter
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Air National Guard

