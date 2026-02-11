(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    157th Winter Operations [Image 10 of 16]

    157th Winter Operations

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen plow the flight line Feb. 11, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen and state employees on the snow team clear miles of roadway and ramp space every storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9519416
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-TW741-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Winter Operations [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

