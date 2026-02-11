NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 5, 2026) - Commandant, Naval District Washington Rear Adm. David Faehnle congratulates NAS Patuxent River Sailor of the Year 2025 Navy Counselor 1st Class Frederick Salazar. Salazar was recognized for his exceptional service as NAS Patuxent River Command Career Counselor throughout 2025.
|02.05.2026
|02.12.2026 11:30
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
