(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 5, 2026) - Commandant, Naval District Washington Rear Adm. David Faehnle congratulates NAS Patuxent River Junior Sailor of the Year Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SW/AW) Zachary Johnson. Johnson was recognized for his exceptional service as NAS Patuxent River Command Physical Security Specialist throughout 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9519421
    VIRIN: 260205-N-JP566-1658
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year
    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year
    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year
    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year
    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year
    NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Master-At-Arms
    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    Sailor Of The Year (SOY)
    Naval District Washington (NDW)
    Navy
    Training & Combat Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery