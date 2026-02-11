NDW Commandant Congratulates Pax Sailors, Civilians of the Year

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 5, 2026) - Commandant, Naval District Washington Rear Adm. David Faehnle congratulates NAS Patuxent River Junior Sailor of the Year Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SW/AW) Zachary Johnson. Johnson was recognized for his exceptional service as NAS Patuxent River Command Physical Security Specialist throughout 2025.
