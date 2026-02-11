MSC Hosts AAQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (February 11, 2026) - Chief Aerographers Mate Joseph Miner, meteorologist assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens as Rear Admiral. Benjamin Nicholson delivers remarks during a command quarters ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, February 11, 2026. During the ceremony, three Sailors were recognized and awarded for their accomplishments. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)