Norfolk, Va. (February 11, 2026) - Chief Aerographers Mate Joseph Miner, meteorologist assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens as Rear Admiral. Benjamin Nicholson delivers remarks during a command quarters ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, February 11, 2026. During the ceremony, three Sailors were recognized and awarded for their accomplishments. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9519250
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-TF680-1092
|Resolution:
|7596x5426
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC Hosts AAQ [Image 10 of 10], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.