MSC Hosts Command Quarters

Norfolk, Va. (February 11, 2026) - Rear Admiral. Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command, presents Information Systems Technician 1st Class Matthew Rich with a Flag Letter of Commendation in recognition for his selection as Sailor of the Quarter during an awards at quarters ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk February 11, 2026. During the ceremony three Sailors were recognized and awarded for their accomplishments. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)