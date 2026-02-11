APFC commander visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center commander, receives a tour of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. AFPC’s workforce of approximately 2,200 military members, civilians and contractors is responsible for worldwide operations that support nearly 2.5 million total force Airmen, Guardians, retirees and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)