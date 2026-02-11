(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    APFC commander visits Aviano AB [Image 5 of 7]

    APFC commander visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center commander, receives a tour of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. AFPC’s workforce of approximately 2,200 military members, civilians and contractors is responsible for worldwide operations that support nearly 2.5 million total force Airmen, Guardians, retirees and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 05:21
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, APFC commander visits Aviano AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFPC, AvianoAB, AirForce, USAFE, 31FW

