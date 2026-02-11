U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center commander, poses for a photo with Aviano Air Base leadership at Aviano AB, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. AFPC’s workforce of approximately 2,200 military members, civilians and contractors is responsible for worldwide operations that support nearly 2.5 million total force Airmen, Guardians, retirees and family members. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9518998
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-EM016-2855
|Resolution:
|7384x4923
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APFC commander visits Aviano AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APFC commander visits Aviano AB
No keywords found.