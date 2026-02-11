APFC commander visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center commander, visited Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 4-7, 2026. AFPC provides commanders around the world with skilled Airmen and Guardians to conduct Air Force and Joint missions.





Airmen were given the opportunity to provide insight into the base’s manpower, mission capabilities and plans for future innovation.





“As leaders, we get the opportunity to see where the mission is being done at all levels and talk to Airmen,” said O’Donnell. “We get to take back valuable information to make the processes and systems better to support the Airmen who are executing the mission everyday.”





While visiting with various base agencies, O’Donnell also provided insight on his vision for the future.





“As leaders we have a National Defense Strategy that we need to support,” said O’Donnell. “We need to make sure we retain, train and develop the Airmen that choose to serve so we can meet those requirements.”

