(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay’s MWR Auto Skills Center grand re-opening [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Souda Bay’s MWR Auto Skills Center grand re-opening

    GREECE

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 6, 2026)
    Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Souda Bay employees and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, cut a ribbon during a ceremony held for the grand re-opening of the MWR Auto Skills Center onboard NSA Souda Bay, Feb. 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 02:27
    Photo ID: 9518889
    VIRIN: 260206-N-EM691-1025
    Resolution: 6392x4261
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s MWR Auto Skills Center grand re-opening [Image 4 of 4], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.K. Defense Liaison Officer Turnover at NSA Souda Bay
    NSA Souda Bay’s MWR Auto Skills Center grand re-opening
    NAMFI Commander visits NSA Souda Bay
    Hellenic Navy Commodore visits NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery