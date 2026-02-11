NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 6, 2026)
Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Souda Bay employees and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, cut a ribbon during a ceremony held for the grand re-opening of the MWR Auto Skills Center onboard NSA Souda Bay, Feb. 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9518889
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-EM691-1025
|Resolution:
|6392x4261
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay’s MWR Auto Skills Center grand re-opening [Image 4 of 4], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.