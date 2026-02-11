Hellenic Navy Commodore visits NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) From left to right, Hellenic Navy Commodore Athanasios Douros, Souda Naval Base commander, and Capt. Stephan Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a photo during Douros’s tour onboard the installation, Feb. 11, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)