NAMFI Commander visits NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 9, 2026) From left to right, Cmdr. Steven Aspholm, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Maj. Gen. Nikolaos Dimitrakos, Commander of the NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI); and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, pose for a photo during Dimitrakos’s visit onboard the installation, Feb. 9, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)