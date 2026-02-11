Marines Conduct a Mortar Range during Korea Viper 26.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fire an M224 60mm lightweight mortar during Korea Viper 26.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2026. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)