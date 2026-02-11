(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Conduct a Mortar Range during Korea Viper 26.2 [Image 6 of 10]

    Marines Conduct a Mortar Range during Korea Viper 26.2

    CAMP STORY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaiah Nave, a mortarman with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fires an M252 81mm mortar during Korea Viper 26.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2026. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Nave is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 02:06
    Photo ID: 9518810
    VIRIN: 260209-M-RI657-1601
    Resolution: 5974x3985
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: CAMP STORY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct a Mortar Range during Korea Viper 26.2 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Tucker Mocan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winter
    Warfighting
    Ready to Fight
    Korea Viper
    Mortars
    3rd Marine Division

