Marines Conduct a Mortar Range during Korea Viper 26.2

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fire an M252 81mm mortar during Korea Viper 26.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2026. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)
Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 02:06
Photo ID:
|9518812
VIRIN:
|260209-M-RI657-1413
Resolution:
|5321x7977
Size:
|9.55 MB
Location:
|CAMP STORY, KR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
