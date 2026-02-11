III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Defense Force (ADF) pose for a group photo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. III MIG Marines, ADF service members, and JGSDF service members met to discuss strategic planning of cyber operations, strengthening their partnership and enhancing interoperability in the information domain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)