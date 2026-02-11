III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, a native of California and the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Masahito Nakajima and Australian Defense Force (ADF) Maj. Jayden Renzella, both cyber operations and security specialists, during a meeting at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. III MIG Marines, ADF service members, and JGSDF service members met to discuss strategic planning of cyber operations, strengthening their partnership and enhancing interoperability in the information domain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)