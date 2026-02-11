(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, a native of California and the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Masahito Nakajima and Australian Defense Force (ADF) Maj. Jayden Renzella, both cyber operations and security specialists, during a meeting at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. III MIG Marines, ADF service members, and JGSDF service members met to discuss strategic planning of cyber operations, strengthening their partnership and enhancing interoperability in the information domain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners, by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group leadership meets with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force cyber planners

    Cyber
    Strategic Planning
    Partners and Allies
    III MIG
    INDOPACOM
    Marines

